Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD, Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River and Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&