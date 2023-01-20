WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Two Wicomico County high schools are under a shelter-in-place after threatening notes were found on Friday.
County Public School officials say that staff at Parkside High School and Wicomico High School are working with the "Safe Schools" team and law enforcement to investigation the notes.
Officials say that the schools have made arrangements for students to have lunch in their classrooms as they investigate.
UPDATE: Around 1:50 p.m. Parkside returned to normal operations, Wicomico was still under a shelter-in-place.