SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico Presbyterian Church hosted its second annual first responder barbeque in Salisbury on Friday.
The church served a variety of lunch favorites, including burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and other meal items.
First responders who attended said they appreciate being recognized for the work they do and are grateful that their dedication to the community does not go unnoticed.
"Our men and women see, you know, a lot of bad things day in and day out, and when they can just simply have the time to come here and not have to worry about preparing or bringing a meal from home, they can come here and get a free meal, you know, some good hamburgers and hot dogs, who doesn't like good barbeque and, you know, they come here, they truly appreciate and it definitely means a lot," Rob Frampton, Salisbury Fire Department Chief.
Organizers of the event hope the first responders know they are valued and hope everyone leaves feeling appreciated.
"We are reaching out to them to thank them. I'm hoping that every first responder, police, fire, EMS, and all of us, I want them to take away that we appreciate them every day," David Chiddenton, Member of the Wicomico Presbyterian Church.
The church says it hopes to continue the first-responder cookout every year in Salisbury.