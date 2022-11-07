WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials.
"We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return materials closer to home," Daisey said. "So instead of having to drive to one of our buildings in downtown Salisbury, Pittsville, or the Center at Salisbury mall; they have more options."
And those options are located outside of the Sharptown Town Hall, the Richard a Henson YMCA, the Crown Sports Center, and the center at Salisbury. All these locations intend to help out families with busy schedules. Library Assistant at the Center at Salisbury branch, Vicki Talbott says these locations are just one of the benefits of the library lockers especially when it comes to checking out books.
"Instead of having to scan each one individually, you can actually just put it in the locker and as soon as you close that door everything automatically gets checked out for you and I think that is really, really convenient," Talbott said.
And the process is simple as well.
"They are very easy to use," Daisey said. "you reserve your books and movies exactly the same way. so you can call the library to have them order it for you or you can go through our website and select the location where you want to pick up your materials."
Making library services more accessible one locker at a time.