SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced new funding, including one million dollars for Salisbury University to put towards its planned performing arts center.
The state awarded the funds to aid in the demolition of the downtown Wicomico Public Library's main branch, which will allow construction of the arts center to begin.
The library plans to relocate to the site of the old Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art.
Wicomico Public Library Executive Director Seth Hershberger said that while he is pleased by the financial support going to the University, it will not expedite the library's relocation.
"We always knew that they had big plans for this site, the site of the old library and that they were looking at various sources of revenue for that project," Hershberger said.
The old Ward Museum site has sat vacant since it was shut down, in part due to issues with the HVAC system.
According to Hershberger, the design phase of the new main branch location is underway but cannot be implemented until the library knows how much funding it will receive from the state.
"We can move forward with everything after that," Hershberger said. "Once we've secured funding from the state."
In a comment to WBOC, a spokesperson for Salisbury University said, "We appreciate the support the Department of Housing and Community Development has shown for the performing arts center project, and we look forward to sharing new developments as the initiative moves forward."
Hershberger said the library would like to begin construction in the summer of 2025 if the funding meets expectations.