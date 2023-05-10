Wicomico Public Library Posts List of Rental Units Around Building

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Public Library Sarbanes Branch is posting rental information flyers around their building.
The purpose is to help ease the housing crunch and spread the word about available housing. The list was created by the city of Salisbury on their website but the library felt it can be more accessible at the library for those who don't have access to the internet.
The library says it can be a tool to look for landlords and rentals that accept housing vouchers. "There is such a big gap in housing right now and a lot of long wait lists and it's very hard to find somewhere that will accept a housing voucher. The lists kind of provide people with the opportunity to call and ask, 'Are these units available?' 'Do you accept vouchers or any sort of subsidized income at all'," says Community Support Specialist with the library Christi Richardson.
A binder filled with the list and flyers is posted around the Sarbanes branch in downtown Salisbury.