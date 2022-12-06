SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools will be using GoFan for digital ticketing for all athletic events. Home and visiting team fans must purchase tickets online through the GoFan website.
Officials say ticket prices will remain the same for the 2022-2023 school year. They say the new process allows the athletic departments to operate a more efficient ticket gate while creating a safer and enhanced fan experience.
Digital tickets will be available for purchase a few days before the actual game day.