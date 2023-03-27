SALISBURY, Md.-Wicomico County Public Schools is partnering with the Henson Family YMCA of Salisbury, Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation to give free beach and water safety classes to more than one thousand 4th grader in the school district during the month of April.
Wicomico Public Schools Educate Local Students on Water Safety
