WICOMICO Co., QUEEN ANNE’S Co., Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools have signed a Plan of Action Agreement after a lengthy saga stemming from an incident at a high school boys basketball game. Accusations of using racial slurs during a game between Kent Island and Parkside in February sparked a back-and-forth between the county school districts that seems to have cooled off.
The Agreement was signed by both school systems superintendents on April 28th. As a result, Wicomico County School Public Schools has agreed to resume athletic competitions involving Kent Island High and Wicomico County high schools. Those competitions reportedly resumed this week and will continue next year.
The first stipulation of the mutually signed Agreement is to “communicate to all stakeholders the expectations of attending an athletic contest.” Players, students, staff, families, and other fans from both counties will reportedly be held to these expectations.
“Wicomico County Public Schools and Queen Anne's County Public Schools believe that the ultimate indicator of the value of school athletic programs must be the level of citizenship displayed by those who participate.” The Agreement reads. “This agreement focuses on the importance of all individuals associated with education-based athletics doing their part to promote good sportsmanship.”
The full Plan of Action Agreement can be read at this link.