SALISBURY, MD - The same Quantico Creek Farms sod field was vandalized again after thousands of dollars in damage were inflicted over the summer.
Between five and ten acres of land were torn up in July of last year, apparently by a pickup truck or trucks doing donuts in the sod.
The sod farm was only about 4 months away from harvest, making it too late to recover the loss and causing upwards of $100,000 in damages.
Quantico Creek’s Farm Manager Grant Putman said they found the field torn up again, hours after one of their first plants of the season.
"That's like somebody coming into your place of work, flipping the desk, knocking pictures off the wall,” Putman said. “That's kind of how it feels, you know, because that's just where we spend our lives."
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this most recent act of vandalism while still pursuing those responsible for the instance in July.
“Oftentimes, we can arrest somebody a year or two after the crime occurs,” Sheriff Mike Lewis said. “Someone will eventually come forward and provide us with the information we need.”
Quantico Creek Farms is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of those responsible.
Sheriff Lewis told WBOC on Thursday that they have developed a potential suspect and suspect vehicle for the recent case. If identified, he said those responsible would face a felony charge.