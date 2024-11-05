Wicomico County Council
SALISBURY, MD - Neighbors in Wicomico County have rejected a proposed charter amendment that would have done away with the position of County Executive.

First introduced this past summer after a 5-2 County Council vote, the referendum on Question A on Wicomico County ballots asked neighbors if they’d like to return to a governing system without the Executive branch, which has been in place since the county elected their first executive in 2006. 

Question A failed at the polls by 4,054 votes according to Maryland election officials.

Had the referendum passed, the county council would have appointed a county manager. The county executive position, currently occupied by Julie Giordano, would have been eliminated following Giordano’s end of term in 2026.

Question A has been a divisive topic in Wicomico County and was proposed after numerous public clashes between Giordano and the council. 

