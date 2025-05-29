WEIR POINT, VA - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has begun enforcing limitations on the recreational use of a popular Eastern Shore beach.
Weir Point on Onancock Creek is one of only a few publicly accessible bayside beaches in Accomack County. Accessible only by boat, the spot has been a staple for locals in the town of Onancock for decades.
"That is just the place that you go to meet your friends, spend a day on the beach, but also on the boat at the same time," Alana Pruitt of Onancock said.
Pruitt, who was born and raised in Onancock, said summer is synonymous with trips to Weir Point with family and friends.
Jane Bulette also has fond memories at Weir Point, many with her grandchildren.
"There's shallow water and it's great for kids to be able to get in and not have to worry about them," Bulette said.
The land at Weir Point was donated to the Commonwealth by the late Dr. John Robertson. In 1999, the area was designated a protected part of the Parker’s Marsh Natural Area Preserve.
In an emailed statement to WBOC Wednesday, Lesley Starke, the Chief of Natural Areas Stewardship for DCR, described Weir Point as one of the last remaining strongholds for the federally protected northeastern beach tiger beetle.
According to DCR officials, the following activities are prohibited because of potential harm to local wildlife: sand disturbance, tents, kites, umbrellas, or rolling carts or coolers. Bicycles, camping, fires, unleashed pets, hunting, off-road vehicles and removal or destruction of plants, animals, minerals or historic artifacts.
Accomack County Delegate Robert Bloxom, Jr., a Republican, said constituents have been calling him to express their worries that the beach will close since enforcement of these restrictions began.
"I'm not really sure the fella that donated it ever envisioned a beetle keeping people off the beach," he said.
However, Bloxom does not think DCR intends to eliminate public access to Weire Point entirely.
"I know the director and that's not what he wants to do," Bloxom said. "So we just need to make sure that we're doing what's allowed and policing it ourselves."
Self-policing of beach activity is already in practice at some seaside barrier islands on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
"We pretty much police it ourselves and if someone gets behind the lines, we know that the people keep going behind the ropes, that we're going to lose our privilege of going to the beach on seaside," Bloxom said. "So I'm hoping we can reach a similar type of an agreement with, DCR."
DCR told WBOC that portions of the preserve can be closed for species and habitat protection during breeding season for the birds and tiger beetles from April 15 to August 30. There are currently two full-time staff managing nine natural area preserves on the Eastern Shore, including Parker’s Marsh.