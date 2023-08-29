DOVER, Del.-A Wilmington man is facing charges theft charges after allegedly fleeing from Dover Police.
The Dover Police Department says officers got word of a stolen car traveling in the area of North DuPont Highway and Scarborough Road. Officers found the car reportedly driving southbound on the highway, turning onto College Road. Police say they attempted to pull over the car in the 400 block of College Road but the car fled toward Delaware State University's campus.
The car reportedly stopped in the DSU area and three people exited, running from officers. Police say they were able to take the driver, identified as King Grasty, into custody after the chase.
A search of Gasty led to the discovery of 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. A 9mm handgun was also reportedly located in the path where the other two people fled.
Grasty was arraigned and released on $4,350, unsecured bond on the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance