DOVER, Del.- A Wilmington man was arrested early Friday morning after ramming his car into police vehicles in the parking lot of Bally's Casino in Dover.
Dover Police say they were conducting a drug investigation and learned that Zakeer Washington, 27, was going to be in the parking lot of the Bally's Casino with drugs.
When officers arrived at Bally's just after midnight, they attempted to contact Washington inside a car, he began ramming police vehicles to get away. He was arrested shortly after without incident, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
A search of his car found 1.312 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a 9mm handgun, and $2,233 of suspected drug proceeds.
Police later learned that Washington was also wanted on unrelated charges by the Bridgeville Police Department.
Washington was charged with the following offenses and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $104,100 cash bail:
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (2x)
- Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity
- Resisting Arrest with force or violence
- Drug Paraphernalia