GEORGETOWN, DE - A Wilmington man was arrested for DUI, drug charges, and stolen gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown on Friday.
On January 24th, at approximately 4:30am, a Delaware State Police trooper was on patrol and saw a Ford Fusion speeding and swerving on Dupont Boulevard going north near Deer Forest Road.
DSP say the trooper pulled the car over, spoke to the driver, and identified him as 35-year-old Douglas McLean of Wilmington, Delaware. Law enforcement say McLean showed signs of impairments, and was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the test, he was arrested for driving under the influence.
A search of the vehicle led the trooper to find a "stolen 9mm handgun, ammunition, and approximately 2.3 grams of cocaine."
Douglas McLean was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,702 cash bond.
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Driving Under the Influence
-Speeding
-Failure to Remain in a Single Lane