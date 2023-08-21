REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 52-year-old Wilmington man turned himself into Delaware State Police after he was allegedly caught driving a stolen car under the influence earlier this month.
State police say that a Rehoboth Beach resident found his Toyota Corolla had been stolen overnight on August 13th. The car was later found to have been taken to a tow yard after the driver, Joseph Nygard of Wilmington, had reportedly been arrested on DUI charges.
Nygard, according to police, had stolen the car and been charged with DUI before the owner reported the car as stolen. He was released after being charged with DUI but turned himself in on Friday, in Wilmington for the following charges:
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500
-Criminal Trespass Second Degree