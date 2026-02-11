SALISBURY, Md. - Homeowners on Brown Road say strong winds have turned their neighborhood into a dust zone, with dirt blowing off a nearby farm field and collecting in yards, on porches and inside their homes.
Guy Joudrey, who lives along the road, said the dust has become a daily problem whenever wind gusts increase, forcing constant cleaning and raising concerns about air quality inside the house.
“We’re literally eating it inside our house from this,” Joudrey said in an interview. “Our health. I’m afraid of the fine dust, the silica, that I’m breathing into my lungs.”
Joudrey said he has lived on Brown Road for 25 years and has never experienced the issue at this level until this winter. He said the dust seems to worsen on higher wind days and can kick up with normal activity in the yard. He described dirt working its way into cracks, vehicle compartments and other spaces, with the finest particles settling indoors.
He also said he has contacted multiple agencies and firms seeking guidance on what can be done and how to determine what is in the dust. He said he has reached out to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the local soil conservation district, the Environmental Protection Agency and an environmental company, but has not yet received clear direction on testing and next steps.
Joudrey said his goal is to understand whether the dust poses a health risk and what options exist to reduce the blowing soil before spring growth takes hold. He said he believes vegetation will help stabilize the field in the coming weeks, but that March can bring even stronger winds.
“I’m just battening down the hatches,” Joudrey said, describing efforts to seal windows and limit how much dust enters the home.
Neighbors along Brown Road have also described dirt drifting into backyards and accumulating like sand after windy stretches. Homeowners said rain can temporarily settle the dust, but dry, breezy conditions quickly bring it back.
The situation highlights how weather conditions, soil moisture and field cover can affect how easily topsoil moves in high winds. For homeowners, the immediate issue is practical and personal: keeping dust out of living spaces and understanding what they are breathing when the wind picks up.
WBOC will continue to follow the concerns raised by homeowners along Brown Road and their efforts to find answers about testing and mitigation options.