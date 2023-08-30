DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the winning painting that will grace the 2024/2025 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp.
The winning painting was done by Jeffery Klinefelter of Etna Greene, Indiana, and was chosen by a panel of 5 judges. Klinefelter will receive $2,500 and 150 artist’s proofs of the limited-edition print series as an award for his first-place entry. His design will now be featured on the stamp in next year’s hunting season.
This year’s competition for the new stamp design saw 14 entries and required a depiction of a redhead duck in open water.
DNREC’s Waterfowl Stamp Program aims to raise funds for waterfowl conservation in the state. Stamps are required for those who hunt waterfowl in Delaware, with proceeds from purchases going towards restoring and improving wetland habitats for migratory waterfowl. Areas that benefit include Assawoman, Little Creek, Ted Harvey, and Woodland Beach, according to the Department.
