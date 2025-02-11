Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with snow arriving by late morning early afternoon. Snow becomes heavy at times into the evening hours for some. Snow mixes in sleet / rain farther south. Highs: 28-34. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Periods of snow, heavy at times across parts of the area. Still looking at a mix of sleet / rain across southern parts of Delmarva. Lows: 28-34. Winds: E-NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Lingering snow showers to start the day as the storm departs. It turns mostly cloudy for the afternoon hours. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NE-SE 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain overspreading the area. Windy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: SE-S 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: On and off rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-45. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
We wake up this morning with the clouds on the increase as we await our second major winter storm of the season for the entire Delmarva peninsula. The snow will start to fly across Delmarva by the late morning or early afternoon hours of Tuesday. As the moisture overspreads the area and the low begins to develop just to our south, the intensity of the snow will start to pick up into the later afternoon and evening hours. We are looking for a band of snow to set up across northern and central Delmarva where we are looking at possible snowfall rates over 1” per hour for several hours into the evening hours.
With our heaviest snow falling in the evening and early in the overnight, we will see a significant snow storm across a good part of Delmarva where the majority of us will see somewhere between 4-8” of snow with an area across the Mid-shore and parts of Kent and Sussex county in Delaware where we will see 6-10” of snow with some locally heavier amounts possible in isolated locations. The farther south you go of Salisbury will need to watch for the mix in sleet or rain with this system as some warmer air will get pulled into this part of the region and will limit snowfall totals across the southern 3rd. The farther north you go across Delmarva will see limiting snow totals because the moisture will not reach too far north past Dover. So, as you move north of Dover…the cut off of snow will start to become drastic as well. The storm will taper off into Wednesday morning providing a break for Wednesday afternoon from precipitation.
Warmer air will surge in for Wednesday night and Thursday and will drive our temperatures into the 50s on Thursday on a strong southerly breeze. This will be ahead of another low that develops to our west and cuts to our north. This will put us on the warm side of this storm and it will be a mainly rain event starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning. This will also help out with the snow melt and the majority of what falls during the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night will be gone by Friday. If it isn’t, it will be by the weekend as we forecast temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday but with more rain chances. Timing of the rain looks to be Saturday evening and Saturday night through the majority of Sunday. Much colder air comes in behind this storm to knock temperatures back into the 30s for highs early next week.