WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Maryland schools received its first report card since 2019 from the State Department of Education.
In Worcester County, 10 schools got their results back which show that ninety percent of eligible schools earned a rating of four or five stars. For comparison, only 48% of all school types in Maryland reached four- or five-star status.
Worcester’s concentration of four- and five-star schools is the third highest in the state, following Garrett and Queen Anne’s counties respectively.
In this year’s data release, Ocean City Elementary School’s rating increased from four- to five-star status, and Showell Elementary School, which was previously not eligible for stars, joins Buckingham Elementary at the four-star level. All middle schools across the county reached four-star status, as well as both Pocomoke and Snow Hill High Schools. Stephen Decatur High School also fell just 0.7 percentage points shy from reaching four-star status.
To receive a star rating, a school must have 45 or more possible points. Some schools may not have possible points for every measure or indicator. In Worcester County, Pocomoke Elementary and Snow Hill Elementary Schools did not reach this possible point threshold, which is why the schools were not issued a star rating. Additionally, Worcester Technical High School and Cedar Chapel Special Schools do not meet the qualifications for a star rating.
These scores reflect school performance on multiple components.
For elementary and middle schools, the system includes academic achievement, academic progress, progress in achieving English language proficiency, and measures of school quality and student success.
For high schools, the system includes academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in English language proficiency, readiness for postsecondary success, and measures of school quality and student success.
All schools’ calculations incorporate school composite scores on a statewide School Survey, which is based on input related to safety, community, environment, and relationships.
“I am very proud to report that our schools continue to perform well in Maryland’s accountability system,” said Superintendent of Schools Louis H. Taylor. “This report card release is the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is clear that while we certainly have much to celebrate, there is a lot of work ahead of us.”
Maryland introduced School Report Cards in 2018 for students, parents, educators and community members could better understand how their schools are performing, just as report cards help parents understand how their kids are doing.