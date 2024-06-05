MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is investigating a double homicide in which a 31-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were killed.
Milford Police say the investigation began this morning, June 5th, when they were allied to the 500 block of S. DuPont Blvd on reports of a 31-year-old man bleeding from his head. EMS rendered medical aid and took the man to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they were then prompted to respond to a home on Peeblebrook Drive in the Brookstone Trace Development, where they found the woman and child dead.
Authorities say they currently have a person of interest detained and there is currently no threat to the public. Milford Police are actively investigating and say further updates will follow.