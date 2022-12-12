SALISBURY, Md.- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on assault and theft charges for attempting to steal a video game console on Wednesday.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Deandra Roneiha Pettiford allegedly went to buy a PlayStation 5 that was on sale on Facebook Marketplace. Pettiford arrived at a home on the 800 block of Outten Road to make the transaction.
When the victim gave Pettiford the console, Pettiford allegedly got into her car and tried to drive away without pay, according to the sheriff's office. The victim then reached into the passenger side to the PlayStation back. She then accelerated dragging the victim. Pettiford then hit a mailbox, causing the victim to the mailbox too.
The victim was taken to Tidalhealth for non-life-threatening injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, Pettiford was determined to be a suspect and an an arrest warrant was issued for Pettiford.
Pettiford was found at a home in the 100 block of Fourth Street and arrested. and placed under arrest. The stolen PlayStation was recovered.
Pettiford was charged with Theft $100 to under $1,500, Assault First Degree, and Assault Second Degree.
Pettiford was taken to the Somerset County Detention Center where she was held without bond.
The Criminal Investigation Division believes that Pettiford may be involved in similar unreported thefts. CID encourages anyone that may have additional information about this theft or others to please contact the Sheriffs Office at 410-548-4891.