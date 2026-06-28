CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and barricading himself in the house early this morning, according to Cambridge police.
Police say around 5:40 a.m., a woman reported an assault that had just happened at a house on the 600 block of School House Lane. They say the victim reported that the suspect, 36-year-old Alberto Pacheco Santana Junior from Cambridge, came to the house, went inside and started punching her. She told police that he then grabbed her around the neck with both hands, trying to strangle her. They say a child in the house was able to free her, then she ran out of the house with the children to a car.
They say Santana followed, trying to stop the victim from closing the car door and was walking along with the car as she tried to drive off. They say Santana slammed the door so forcefully that it set off the airbag, which hurt the victim more.
Police say officers saw signs of injury on the victim that matched to what she was reporting. The victim eventually wen to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for treatment.
Cambridge police went to the house, where they say the door was open. They also say they saw Santana on the second floor through a window. While police was trying to talk to him, they say he shut and locked the front door. Police say they tried to get Santana to come out of the house, but he would not.
The Cambridge Police Department Special Response Team, Criminal Investigation Division, K9 Unit, Negotiations Team, and Drone Team responded to the house and set up a perimeter.
The Talbot County Crisis Response Team were also asked for help.
Police say they started negotiating with Santana over the phone. They say Santana lied to police, telling them he was at a different place in Cambridge. Officers went to the secondary place, which was found to be fake information.
Negotiators eventually were able to have Santana surrender and leave the house, where he was arrested around 7:45 a.m.
He was taken to the Cambridge Police Department and was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections with no bond.
They say he was charged with the following:
- Assault 1st degree
- Assault 2nd degree
- Reckless endangerment
- Obstruct and hindering