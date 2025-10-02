SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

MELFA, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old Melfa woman in connection to a shooting on Sunday.

Police say deputies were called to the Pine Ridge Drive area of Melfa on Sept. 28 at about 9:40 p.m. on reports of a man who had been shot. Authorities located the wounded man and he was later medevacked to a hospital in Norfolk. Police say he is in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says the ensuing investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Keshiana Nicole Johnson, 30, for a charge of malicious wounding. Johnson was taken to the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact the office at 757-787-1131.

 

