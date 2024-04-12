PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Princess Anne Police Department has charged a womanwith multiple criminal offenses including animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a dog in a dumpster.
Police say they received reports of a dog being thrown in a dumpster in the Pine Knoll Townhome complex. Luckily, officers were able to rescue the dog with the assistance of Somerset Dog Control.
A video of the incident was reportedly sent to police in which the woman yells "Come get your dog or it's going in the dumpster" at a neighbor. The video, according to charging documents obtained by WBOC, then shows the woman picking the dog up, bringing it to a dumpster, and tossing the animal in before walking away.
Police have learned the dog belongs to a neighbor, according to charging documents.
Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect involved as Luvernea Hodge, 30, and confiscated several animals from Hodge. Hodge faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty to animals, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.