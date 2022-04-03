EASTON, Md.- A Chestertown woman has been charged with DUI following a three car crash on Saturday in Easton.
Easton Police say the crash happened around N. Washington St. near Federal St. When officers arrived they approached one of the drivers, 25-year-old, Megan Parker, and smelled a strong scent of alcohol coming from her. Parker was asked to do a Field Sobriety Test and officers concluded that she was driving under the influence.
She was arrested and charged with:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Driving while impaired by alcohol
- Negligent driving
- Unsafe baking of a motor vehicle
Parker was later released to a responsible friend.
No injuries were reported during this incident.