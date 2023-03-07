A Wicomico County Judge has convicted 39 year-old Qwenda Jones of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Rape in the Second Degree, Sexual Offense in the Second Degree, among other charges.
Prosecutors say from October 2012 through October 2014, Jones, along with her then boyfriend, Orlando Hill, sexually abused a child. The victim was between 9 and 10 years-old at the time.
Hill was tried and convicted in November of last year. His sentence is pending.
Sentencing for Jones has been deferred pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation and mental health assessment. She will remain in custody.
"The victim in this case exhibited strength and courage in disclosing the abuse and testifying at trial against the defendant," said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes. "The jury’s considered verdict of guilty as to all charges is a testament to the victim’s bravery.”