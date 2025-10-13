SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a serious crash where a car hit a pedestrian on Oct. 12 on Sussex Highway near the Days Inn in Seaford.
Police officials say that the woman was walking along the southbound shoulder of Sussex Highway around 11:20 p.m. when she was hit by a black sedan driving on the shoulder. They say it is unclear right now if the car was driving on the shoulder before the crash or drifted into the shoulder before hitting the woman.
After the crash, the car continued into a grassy area, hit a fire hydrant, and then hit a ditch embankment, where it then flipped multiple times. The car was driven by a woman with three children in the car. No one in the car was injured and the children were released to a family member at the scene.
The pedestrian was initially brought to TidalHealth Hospital for life-threatening injuries, but was transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she had emergency surgery. She remains in critical condition.
The driver was given a field-sobriety test and had her blood drawn.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted Seaford Police with the investigation. Sussex Highway was partially closed for the investigation and clean-up.
The case was reviewed with the Delaware Department of Justice and remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.