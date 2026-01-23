KENT COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware DOJ says a woman has been indicted for her role in an overdose death that happened back in March of 2024.
On Dec. 1, 2025, 47-year-old Susan Carter, of Dover, was indicted on charges of Manslaughter, Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy Second Degree.
The charges stem from an incident on March 1, 2024. Delaware State Police say that day, authorities responded to a home in Dover where they found a 33-year-old man who died from a fentanyl overdose.
Investigators say a search of the victim's phone identified Carter as the dealer of the fentanyl and her now-dead boyfriend, Jeffrey Gruwell, as the man who delivered it.
Carter was arraigned on Dec. 16, 2025 and is being held on $500,000 cash bail.