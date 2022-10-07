BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a Thursday night hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured in Berlin.
Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin. The victim, later identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
Wattay was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash.
Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicates a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Grays Corner Road when it struck Wattay, who was on the right side of the roadway. Evidence collected from the scene includes a right front side mirror and other parts from the vehicle.
While canvassing the neighborhood, troopers located a Chevrolet Suburban in a nearby driveway that had damage to match the parts found at the nearby crash scene. Troopers subsequently made contact with the residents and with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Russell Kimball, 62, also of Berlin. He reportedly told police he swerved to miss a dog.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation into the crash. Police said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone who may have witnessed this hit and run is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4753. Callers may remain anonymous.