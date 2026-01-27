Woman jumps into Rehoboth Bay during police chase

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A woman is facing felony charges after reportedly leading police on a chase with an unwilling passenger.
Delaware State Police arrested 40-year-old Lindsey Moncavage of Georgetown.
Police say on Jan. 26, around 4 p.m., a detective watched a Ford F-150 almost hit another vehicle at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road, near Long Neck. State police say the truck ignored attempts for a traffic stop and led police on a low speed chase on several area streets and roads.
During the pursuit, police say a female passenger in the truck repeatedly tried to jump out. She was reportedly able to jump out of the truck on Sloan Road and suffered a minor injury.
Troopers say the truck ultimately came to a stop in the Pinewater Farm community after striking a fence and a tree.
Police say the driver, identified as Moncavage, ran from the truck, and jumped into the Rehoboth Bay. A trooper jumped into the bay and pulled her to safety. Moncavage was taken into custody without further incident.
A computer check showed that Moncavage’s driver’s license was revoked and that she was wanted for violation of probation. During a search of the truck, troopers reportedly found drug paraphernalia.
Moncavage was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, and after being released, she was taken to Troop 4. She was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,504 secured bond.
- Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving while Suspended or Revoked
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision
- Multiple Traffic Offenses