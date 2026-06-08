SAXIS, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in Saxis on Sunday evening.
Details are currently limited, but police tell WBOC the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. on June 7. One woman died from her injuries sustained in the fire, VSP says. Her identity has not yet been released.
VSP says the investigation into the fire remains ongoing, but that it does not appear to be suspicious.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.