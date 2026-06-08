Deadly house fire generic

Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAXIS, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in Saxis on Sunday evening.

Details are currently limited, but police tell WBOC the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. on June 7. One woman died from her injuries sustained in the fire, VSP says. Her identity has not yet been released.

VSP says the investigation into the fire remains ongoing, but that it does not appear to be suspicious. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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