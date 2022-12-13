DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a woman died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening.
Troopers said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
The 59-year-old driver of the Accord was properly restrained and was airlifted by the Delaware State Police Helicopter to an area hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
Police said the 45-year-old female passenger, of Camden, Del., who was also properly restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
Wheel of Fortune Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.