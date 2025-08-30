DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian on the Coastal Highway near Dagsworthy Avenue the evening of Aug 30th.
Police say the struck pedestrian was a 28 year old woman from Columbia, MD, who was conscious but injured.
Dewey Beach Police say the preliminary investigation found that after the woman crossed the outside lane of the highway, she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade that did not stop.
Officials say video surveillance confirmed that the crosswalk lights were working at the time of the incident. They say the driver, who is from Alexandria, VA, was determined to be at fault.
The woman was taken to Beebe Medical Center, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and was issued multiple traffic summons before being released.