SALISBURY, MD - Wor-Wic Community College is commemorating half a century of local history this year with special events and activities planned for the coming months.
School officials say Wor-Wic was originally known as Wor-Wic Tech Community College when it began. At the time, it was the only Maryland school that offered training and education programs by leasing existing facilities instead of beginning with a campus, according to Wor-Wic. Since then, the “college without walls” expanded to a 200-acre campus since being approved by the state in 1975.
In 1994, Wor-Wic opened its first building, Brunkhorst Hall, at the current campus location on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Today, the campus contains 10 modern buildings, a cafe, a bookstore, and a childcare center.
Wor-Wic officials say the school added $148.9 million in income to Maryland’s Lower Shore in 2023.
“Thousands of students walk its halls each year, and most graduates stay in the region, contributing to the local economy and fulfilling the college’s original purpose of building a stronger workforce and a more vibrant community,” school officials said in a press release Tuesday.
As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, Wow-Wic says they will hold special events and activities including a reading by U.S. poet laureate Ada Limon on Wednesday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on Wor-Wic’s 50th anniversary, you can visit this link.