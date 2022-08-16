SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College announced Tuesday that it will start offering prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds this fall, thanks to a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education.
The grant of more than $234,000 will fund prekindergarten at Wor-Wic’s child development center for 18 students whose families earn up to 300% of the federal poverty guidelines. The grant is a result of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which aims to broaden prekindergarten in the state for all of Maryland’s 3- and 4-year-old children.
“This grant will help us continue to expand our mission to help children get the best educational start possible,” said Sandra L. March, child development center director. “We are proud and excited to be able to help families in this way. Developmentally appropriate early childhood education and care are not only good for children but for parents as well. That’s why Wor-Wic is so committed to not only providing it through our child development center, but also to training educators in our child care certification and credit education programs.”
The prekindergarten program will provide students with a full school day of instruction, along with a meal during the day. Before and after care will also be available to families who need it.
The Wor-Wic child development center is accredited by the MDSE and holds a level five quality rating, the highest possible, from Maryland EXCELS, the state’s rating system for licensed child care and early education.
“We take pride in our center, and consider ourselves in a class of our own,” March said. “Our campus-based, high-quality program serves not only students but the community as a whole.”
For information about the prekindergarten program and to apply, call 410-334-2962, or visit www.worwic.edu to learn about the application process.