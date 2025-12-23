Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&