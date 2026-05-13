NEWARK, Md – Worcester County has secured a $613,380 state grant to fund water system upgrades in the Newark Service Area, including replacing aging service lines and improving protections against water contamination.
The grant, awarded through the Maryland Department of the Environment, will support a lead service line replacement and cross-connection control project along Newark Road and Langmaid Road.
“This project will modernize aging water infrastructure by replacing outdated and potentially lead-containing service lines along Newark Road and Langmaid Road and installing new meter pit setters equipped with dual check valves to prevent backflow,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said.
County officials said the upgrades are aimed at addressing public health concerns tied to older piping and plumbing systems installed in the 1970s.
The project also includes connecting homes to an existing eight-inch PVC water main and abandoning deteriorated four-inch metal piping.
Once completed, the improvements are expected to enhance water quality, increase system reliability and improve water pressure while meeting current cross-connection control regulations designed to protect the public water supply from contamination.
County officials said design work cannot begin until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gives final approval for the grant award.