Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.