WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - At a press conference on school safety Friday, Worcester County Public Schools responded to claims on school safety incidents made by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney Kris Heiser.
In their presentation, the Worcester County Board of Education repeatedly refutes data presented by law enforcement earlier this week. The presentation goes on to say law enforcement’s claims were “instilling fear with false comparisons” and “deceiving the public.”
A spokesperson for Worcester County Public Schools emphasized a particular slide in their visual presentation labeled “Accuracy. Transparency.”
“This slide that includes current year school safety data clearly shows a downward trajectory for referrals in our school system, which is in direct opposition to the State's Attorney and Sheriff's assertions that crime is on the rise in our schools,” Public Relations Coordinator Carrie Sterrs said Friday.
Worcester County Public Schools goes on to dissect the statistics shared this week by law enforcement, claiming the data was skewed. The Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office, school officials claim, compared current school incident rates to rates during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were closed in the second half of the school year and thus showed a much more dramatic increase in incidents.
Worcester County Public Schools claim to show a more accurate comparison in looking at current rates compared to the 2018-2019 school year, before the pandemic. In using the same methodology as law enforcement, the Board of Education says they have seen far less increases in school safety incidents. School fights, for instance, were said to be up 171% by Worcester County law enforcement, while the Public School’s data shows a 42% increase.
The Board of Education also notes that law enforcement repeatedly cites “crime” data as opposed to “disciplinary referrals,” a distinction they emphasize by redacting the word “crime” from law enforcement’s original presentation numerous times.
In their response, Worcester County Public Schools also give a timeline of events in this ongoing back and forth with law enforcement, claiming the Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office expressed “grave concern” over school safety just 12 days into the school year and one month after the Board of Education had adopted a new memorandum of understanding with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Task Force and Board believed that the collaborative work was heading in a positive direction until the Board expressed concern over the inclusion of a video compilation of students,” the Worcester County Public Schools says in their response. A compilation of student fights was presented in the joint press conference between Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the States Attorney’s Office earlier this week.
The Worcester County Board of Education says they had not been notified by law enforcement officials of the plans to hold a press conference on school safety concerns on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.