Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM EST this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&