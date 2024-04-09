OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City Police Department is investigating a Tuesday afternoon motor vehicle collision that involved an overturned vehicle.
A Facebook announcement made by Ocean City Police Department Tuesday says they are investigating a motor vehicle collision that involved a overturned vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has been transported to Tidal Health Hospital.
Two utility poles were struck during the collision. Authorities say Delmarva Power would be at the scene to inspect the poles. During that time, the Northbound Coastal Highway was reduced to two lanes in the area of 112th Street due to the accident. Officials asked drivers in the area to use caution when traveling in the area and to be alert for officers and utility workers.
More updates on this will be provided when they become available.