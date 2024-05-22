WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday, May 21st, Commissioner Caryn Abbott changed her stance on school funding. She cited financial concerns with the plan county leaders had approved about a week ago.
That initial decision would have funded all but $1 million of what Worcester County Public Schools had requested.
The school system asked for $108,191,112, and the county was looking to pay them $107,312,390. After Abbott's motion on Tuesday, an unrestricted budget of $104,980,244 is what WCPS is now on the verge of receiving.
$3,386,552 of that roughly $104 million will be used for salary increases.
"We would've left the county with over a $3 million deficit, and after looking at all the numbers that is ultimately what made my decision," said Abbott.
In response to the recent decision, WCPS provided us with a statement.
"The Worcester County Board of Education and school system leadership are closely following the discussion and preliminary actions of the County Commissioners in relation to the school system's budget request. We are committed to advocating for the budget requested, as we believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff; however, school system leadership are preparing options to present to the Board should the Commissioners strike a budget that is less than the full amount requested."
The preliminary budget from the county is a $4,973,604 increase from last year, and is $5,478,825 above the maintenance of effort budget for this year. The MOE budget is the lowest amount the county could legally give the school system.
The 4% COLA school staff could now receive would include a 2.5% step, bringing total raises for certain staff up to 6.5%. Looking at just the 4% COLA, however, and teachers are worried this will put the county behind its goal of meeting a state-mandated starting salary.
"We've calculated that 6% for the next three years would get us to the law of having a starting salary of $60,000 for new teachers," said Beth Shockley-Lynch, head of the Worcester County Teacher's Association.
Commission Joe Mitrecic said on Tuesday, with almost $11 million in excess funds, he beleives the 6% COLA was doable this year.
"This is fine, you want to do this that's fine, but let's give the $11 million back to the taxpayers, let's drop the tax rate, if we're worried about the taxpayers let's drop the tax rate," said Mitrecic. "But to penalize and to not get these raises to the people that make this county run is wrong."