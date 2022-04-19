BERLIN, Md. - After a length public hearing, Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of the purchase of roughly 95 acres of land to build a new multi-use sports complex. However, not everyone believes it's a "win" for the county.
The sports complex would be indoor and outdoor. It would include multipurpose fields, parking, and outdoor concession stands. One county leader welcomes the new addition, while another worries about the cost to taxpayers.
The field is off Route 50 in Berlin and it would be home base for the complex. It's a grand plan that comes with a big price tag. Worcester County Commission President, Joe Mitrecic, says it's worth every penny.
“It's a benefit on many fronts. Hopefully it's an economic revenue generator. It will allow the County Commissioner's to keep the tax rate in Worcester County where it is now. It also allows sports tourism since it's an over 20 billion dollar a year enterprise throughout the country. It allows Worcester County to dig into that a little bit,” says Mitrecic.
However, there had been dissent among the ranks. Commissioner, Chip Bertino, has been vocal on social media scrutinizing the cost of the plan.
11 million dollars in bonds would buy the land and pay to jump-start the project. However, Bertino says no design, business and marketing plans have been formulated to determine the ultimate cost to taxpayers.
Bertino said in a Facebook post: “Shouldn't we at least have an idea of what we as taxpayers will be expected to pay for? I think so.”
The restaurant Crabs to Go is not far from where the sports complex would go. The owner supports the idea saying sports tourism would bring in more customers.
“That's a benefit to the community, it's going to be a benefit for us and more people is good for business,” says Mark.
The President of Worcester County Commissioners told WBOC prior to Tuesday night's vote, if they approve the purchase of the property -- they will begin arranging the master plan as soon as Wednesday.