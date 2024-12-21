WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County Health Department announced a youth program to help teens quit smoking and vaping. The 10-week program begins in January 2025.
The Worcester County Health Department announced that they are offering a "Youth Quit Smoking and Vaping Program", beginning in January 2025. The program is designed for ages 14-17-years-old. It highlights how to prevent tobacco and nicotine product use among teens, as well as resources for those trying to quit their vape usage.
The program consists of 10 weekly sessions that are each 50 minutes long. Each session is followed by 2 support group sessions. The support groups can meet with trained tobacco coaches who will support participants in their "quit journey". Worcester Health officials say some topics of discussion include stress management, communication, and relapse prevention.
The following dates are provided by the Worcester County Health Department:
- Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., (January 14, 2025-April 1, 2025) at the Snow Hill Health Center, 6040 Public Landing Rd.
- Wednesdays, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., (January 15, 2025-April 2, 2025) at the Pocomoke Health Center, 400-A Walnut St.
- Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., (January 16, 2025-April 3, 2025) at the Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr.
Registration details can be found on Worcester County Health Department's website.