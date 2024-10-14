WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the release of last year’s DUI arrest statistics across Maryland showing Worcester County remains the top county for DUI convictions.
In 2023, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says they made 898 impaired driving arrests. 90.7% of those arrests saw a conviction, according to police. The Sheriff’s Office says Worcester County’s DUI conviction rate has been the highest in Maryland for several years.
Police say the analysis was conducted by the National Study Center, a subsidiary of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
“The statistical information highly contributed to our proactive approach of eliminating impaired drivers from our roadways,” the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. “This certainly saves lives every day in our county. This valuable enforcement is essential in maintaining a safe and productive community. A proactive approach sends a strong message to our community that impaired driving will not be tolerated”
The Sheriff’s Office went on to thank Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser and her office for securing the convictions.