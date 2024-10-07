WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - A Pocomoke man was arrested for theft and other charges in Worcester County on Saturday.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office say that over the past several weeks, the sheriff's office and the Pocomoke City Police Department received several complaints of theft of items from vehicles in and around the Pocomoke City area.
The sheriff's office and police department worked together with the community to gather information on a possible suspect.
On October 5th, around 9:00pm, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to a home on Bypass Road for a suspicious male. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office identified that man as 31-year-old Tahquon Moses of Pocomoke, Maryland.
According to police, a deputy located Moses near the Walmart in Pocomoke, and was "found to be in possession of stolen property and was subsequently placed under arrest."
Tahquon Moses was charged with the following:
- Theft $100.00 - $1,500.00
- Rogue and Vagabond
Moses was committed to Worcester County Jail on a $3,500 bond.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and remove any valuable items from them.