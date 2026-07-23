WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Worcester County emergency management officials are asking residents to help identify potential hazards facing their communities and recommend ways to reduce their impact.
The Worcester County Department of Emergency Services is updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, which addresses natural and man-made threats to people, property, infrastructure, and the environment.
Officials say they will hold four public meetings:
-Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Pocomoke Community Center
-Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Branch Library
-Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company
-Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Berlin Branch Library
“Preparing for potential hazards begins by understanding residents’ concerns,” Assistant Chief of Emergency Management Katy Vieira said. “Residents know their communities best, and their input will help us identify local risks, prioritize mitigation strategies, and develop an updated plan that best reflects Worcester County’s needs and establishes the building blocks necessary to ensure a more resilient future.”
The updated plan will include a comprehensive risk assessment examining potential hazards, critical infrastructure, and other community assets. Feedback collected during the meetings will be incorporated into the final plan.
For more information about the planning process or how to participate, you can call 410-632-3080, extension 1916.