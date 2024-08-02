WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The West Ocean City Harbor is vital to the commercial fishing industry. It's a big reason county leaders are working to counteract a shoaling problem and keep the channel clear.
The harbor hasn't been dredged since 2011.
Robert Mitchell, Director of Environmental Programs in Worcester County, said the work is "desperately" needed.
"We are looking to dredge the entire commercial harbor," said Mitchell. "All the shoaling areas, the problem areas within the harbor."
Private bids for the project were due on Thursday, August 1st. Now all county officials need to do is pick a company. The work will be paid for using grant money and will coincide with other dredge projects in the area.
"We have two private entities doing the fisherman's marina on the extreme west side of the harbor and then there's a small commercial harbor, within this harbor that will be done as well," said Mitchell.
The channel is why commercial fisherman are able to operate out of West Ocean City, and the industry is a backbone of Ocean City's economy.
Rocco Ruppert at Sea Born Seafood is happy the county recognizes that and is taking steps to make life out on the water a bit easier.
"This town was built by fisherman, so you don't want to let it die off and make it harder to do what they need to do to make a living," said Ruppert.
It's a living that requires fisherman to travel in and out of the harbor on a regular basis, but thanks to a substantial shoaling problem, those trips have become troublesome.
"Sometimes it's a little tricky," said Ruppert.
Mitchell said the project is estimated to cost $275,000.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished up scheduled dredge work around the inlet on Friday. They are expected back in the area later on in August.
The county's dredge work is slated to begin at some point after October 15th and wrap up by February of 2025.