WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is addressing a recent rise in apparent school threats shared online.
The Sheriff’s Office says two posts have reached Worcester County’s social media circles — including one which threatens violence at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
An investigation revealed the post originated in Decatur, Illinois, and did not reference Stephen Decatur Middle School in Berlin, Maryland.
Deputies say another shared post threatened a shooting at “410” area schools was shared multiple times on Snapchat, evident through layered screenshots.
The Sheriff’s Office determined the “410” reference was not included in the original post.
Several allied agencies reportedly deemed both threats non-credible on Sept. 18.
Officials warn of a growing trend in spreading potential threats:
“While we encourage everyone to be vigilant and understand the importance of the "See Something, Say Something" approach, it’s crucial that students report any concerning information directly to a responsible adult, such as a parent, teacher, or school administrator, rather than sharing it with other students or spreading it online,” the Sheriff's Office said.