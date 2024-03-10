SNOW HILL, MD - Worcester County Sheriff's Office announce caution on RT. 12 for vehicles with low clearance due to high water.
Officials say high water on Route 12 at the bridge in downtown Snow Hill has caused traveling to be impassable to cars and vehicles with low clearance. Worcester County Sheriff's office warn that vehicles with low clearance must turn around and use an alternative route.
Trucks and SUVs are recommended to use caution when traveling in the area.
We will update this article if the status of these conditions change.