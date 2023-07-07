WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- County commissioners approved the purchase of an armored vehicle this week. It was not unanimous though, passing by a slim 4-3 margin.
Commissioners Joe Mitrecic, Diana Purnell and Ted Elder were opposed. Commissioners Chip Bertino, Caryn Abbott, Eric Fiori and Madison Bunting approved.
Opinions throughout Worcester County were just as split. Some neighbors agree with the dissenting votes and felt that money could be better spent elsewhere. Those who agree with the majority, however, said you cannot put a price tag on safety.
At $321,833, it will be a fairly expensive new tool for law enforcement. Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said if and when a time comes when it needs to be used, it will be worth every penny.
"I want to ensure that my men and women are safe and that the residents of this county are safe," said Crisafulli. "If we don't have this type of vehicle and we have a standoff, it increases the chances of there being a fatal accident."
Crisafulli said the armored vehicle, a Bearcat G3 made by Lenco Armored Vehicles, will only get brought out for some of the most serious situations.
"A high risk warrant service, a barricade situation, and we're going to be able to get right up to the structure and be able to take care of business quickly, efficiently and with the hopes of minimizing casualties or preventing casualties," said Crisafulli.
The Bearcat G3 can also be helpful for minor floods, with the capability of driving through 30 inches of water. It can also fit 10 to 12 fully geared officers and allows for two way communication.
Despite the G3's capabilities, not everybody is convinced it's worth it. Richard Hutt, who owns Kyng Cuts Barbershop in Pocomoke City, said that money should be put back directly into the community.
"Personally, I don't think it's a good purchase, they need a rec center for Pocomoke City, I've been here three years and there's really nothing for kids to do in the community," said Hutt.
Hutt said a rec center could make a huge difference for families in Pocomoke.
"The kids will have something to do, after school programs, mentorships, single parents that are working, maybe they're working during the daytime and they need to have the kid dropped off by the school bus," said Hutt. "Play some basketball, whatever they can think of doing as far as not being on the streets."
Others not in favor of the armored vehicle credit it to the county commissioners recent decision to give the school system the lowest amount of funding required.
"I felt that it should be better spent on education," said Donald Milbourne, who lives in Pocomoke. "I understand that particularly in the Northern end of Worcester County they're cutting back on certain programs like summer schools for kids and I feel like they should keep that and continue having that for kids."
However, William Ward, who also lives in Pocomoke, said safety of officers and neighbors should be a priority, and if this vehicle does that, he is on board.
"I think if the county needs it and they have a use for it, they should definitely get it, keep people safe and I'm sure it would go to good use," said Ward.
Sheriff Crisafulli said the vehicle is being built from the ground up, so it could be anywhere between eight to 12 months before Worcester County has a Bearcat G3 to call its own.