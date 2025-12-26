WORCESTER CO. - The Worcester County Government has announced it will be hosting its annual collection of Christmas trees for recycling, starting today, Dec. 26.
They say the trees will be ground into mulch for use at the Central Landfill.
Area residents can drop off their Christmas trees between Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2026 at three Homeowners Convenience Centers for free. The centers are in Berlin, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill.
The Berlin center is located at 9636 Mill Haven Rd.
The Pocomoke center is located on Byrd Road.
The Snow Hill center is located on Holly Road behind the Tyson Feed Mill.
Hours of each location can be found here.
Officials say businesses and organizations that sold trees will not be allowed to drop trees off at the centers, but can take them to the Central Landfill in Newark, Maryland, where applicable tipping fees will be assessed.